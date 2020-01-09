BARRIE -- One person is feared dead after a fire tore through a house in Grey Highlands on Thursday morning.

Emergency crews arrived to find an inferno raging at the home on Artemesia-Euphrasia Townline, east of Grey Road 13, near the community of Eugenia.

CTV News has learned there were three people residing at the home, but only two people were inside when the fire broke out. Officials say one person escaped to a neighbour's house and was later taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Emergency crews believe the other occupant may have been trapped inside.

As of Friday morning, that person is still missing.

(Photo cred: Grey Highlands Fire and Emergency Service)

The blaze caused the bungalow to collapse into itself. By the time crews got it under control several hours later, there was nothing but smouldering ash and charred scraps left.

Grey Highlands Fire crews, the OPP and the Ontario Fire Marshal's office is investigating.

Police say it will take some time before anyone can search the structure because it is so unstable.

"If you can imagine, when a fire takes place, everything collapses into the basement area, so it's going to take some time to clean up the scene," explained OPP Const. Adam Belanger.

Crews plan to return on Friday to search the rubble with heavy equipment.

Officials say it will be challenging, if not impossible, to determine what caused the fire because of the intense damage.