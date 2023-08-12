One person seriously injured on Highway 11 in Oro-Medonte
One person was seriously injured after a pedestrian was struck on Highway 11 in Oro-Medonte on Saturday.
Police say it happened around 5 a.m. In the southbound lanes between lines two and three.
According to police, a man was struck by a truck which appeared to be hauling a trailer with a small tractor.
The pedestrian was transported to a Toronto area trauma centre while the driver of the truck was not injured but was taken to hospital as a precaution
The crash caused significant damage to the road and guardrail, and the road was closed for most of the day, however, has reopened.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Survivors of the deadly Maui wildfires start returning to ruins. The death toll is likely to rise
Deadly wildfires that swept with alarming speed and strength through the Hawaiian island of Maui reduced hundreds of homes to ash, sending emergency workers scrambling Saturday to find temporary housing for those lucky enough to survive a conflagration that has taken at least 80 lives.
An insider's perspective on the worst blackout in North America, 20 years later
A look back on the massive blackout that swept across North America in 2003.
Ont. mayor can’t afford to buy house in township she leads
Waterloo Region’s red-hot housing market hits close to home for Wilmot Township Mayor Natasha Salonen.
Orthopedic surgery delays lead to all-time high in backlog of patients, experts say
With 130,000 people in Canada waiting in a backlog for an orthopedic operation, hospitals throughout the country have been playing catch-up since the early days of the pandemic. The long wait times have led to poorer surgical outcomes, more patients seeking expensive pain management drugs, and pushed some patients to seek treatment outside of the country.
Toyota recalls certain Tundra models in Canada, U.S. over fire risk
Toyota says certain 2022 and 2023 models of its Tundra and Tundra Hybrid vehicles are under a safety recall due to the risk of a fuel leak from a faulty tube, posing a potential fire hazard.
Overtime, sick days due to illness or disability rose for health-care workers during pandemic: StatCan
The demands of the COVID-19 pandemic led more nurses, personal support workers and others in the health-care field to work more overtime hours but also miss more days at work compared to pre-pandemic times, a recent report from Statistics Canada has found.
Former Blue Jays slugger Jose Bautista added to Level of Excellence at Rogers Centre
The familiar song of “Jo-se, Jo-se, Jo-se” echoed around Rogers Centre for the first time in six years as Jose Bautista was added to the Toronto Blue Jays' Level of Excellence on Saturday.
WATCH | Perseid meteor shower: Here's when to expect the best view
Skywatchers may be in for the viewing of a lifetime this weekend as one of the most active and impressive meteor showers will take place at a time where the moon is barely visible.
Russia downs 20 drones over Crimea following a spate of attacks on Moscow
Russia thwarted an attack by 20 Ukrainian drones targeting Moscow-annexed Crimea overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said Saturday.
Atlantic
-
High diesel prices impacting costs across the Maritimes
The price for diesel was the highest on Prince Edward Island Friday morning and also over two in New Brunswick, but that rise for gas and diesel will come with additional costs.
-
Children of man who died in N.S. floods question why roads open, alerts delayed
The children of a man who died in the N.S. floods are asking questions on why alerts were delayed and why roads were open .
-
Fire services review working to improve response times and coverage
Fredericton Fire Services wants to improve on their response times after a recent review showed they're working at the same standard set almost 40 years ago.
Montreal
-
28 more women accuse Montreal billionaire Robert Miller of sexually exploiting them as minors
Two new defendants have been added, and 28 more women have come forward with accusations in the class action lawsuit against Future Electronics Inc. and Montreal billionaire Robert Miller for alleged sexual exploitation of underage girls.
-
Body found by river in the Laurentians believed to be missing camper
After several hours of searching, Quebec provincial police (SQ) officers discovered an unconscious person on the Ottawa River and Red River banks in the Laurentians.
-
'Very nervous': Quebec mother in Maui with toddler shares close call with deadly wildfire
A Quebec woman says she feels lucky after a wildfire raced dangerously close to her home in Maui, where she is staying with her three-year-old son.
Ottawa
-
Cyclists ride to defend active parkways as data shows cycling/pedestrian traffic on Queen Elizabeth Driveway
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the data available from the National Capital Commission and the city of Ottawa on the number of people using the Queen Elizabeth Driveway for active transportation this summer.
-
Winning $55M Lotto Max ticket sold in Ottawa
The winning Lotto Max ticket from Friday's draw worth $55 million was sold in Ottawa, the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation says.
-
'Unacceptable and unsafe': Union raises concerns over Ottawa hydro pole fix
The union representing striking Hydro Ottawa workers is raising concerns about the quality of work done in their place while they remain without a deal.
Toronto
-
Former Blue Jays slugger Jose Bautista added to Level of Excellence at Rogers Centre
The familiar song of “Jo-se, Jo-se, Jo-se” echoed around Rogers Centre for the first time in six years as Jose Bautista was added to the Toronto Blue Jays' Level of Excellence on Saturday.
-
Waterbirds could be affected by 'potentially toxic substance' caused by massive industrial fire in Toronto area: wildlife centre
A massive fire tore through an industrial building in Etobicoke, Ont. Friday and, according to the Toronto Wildlife Centre, the aftermath could affect local wildlife.
-
Police investigating after two people shot in downtown Toronto
Two people have been shot in downtown Toronto, police say.
Kitchener
-
Police arrest man following break-in and assault in Kitchener neighbourhood
Wilderness Drive in Kitchener is quiet Saturday following a disturbing incident that happened shortly after midnight.
-
Ont. mayor can’t afford to buy house in township she leads
Waterloo Region’s red-hot housing market hits close to home for Wilmot Township Mayor Natasha Salonen.
-
One person has died, child expected to recover after being pulled from Lake Huron
Around 11:15 a.m. on Saturday, South Bruce OPP were called for an unresponsive person in Lake Huron.
London
-
One person has died, child expected to recover after being pulled from Lake Huron
Around 11:15 a.m. on Saturday, South Bruce OPP were called for an unresponsive person in Lake Huron.
-
No casino and resort coming to Oneida Nation of the Thames
In a letter posted to social media, Chief Todd Cornelus said, 'After much due diligence, it was determined that this was not the right fit for Oneida. Considerations were given to the safety of the community, liability to the Nation and the financial feasibility.'
-
Respite Cabin for farmers and first responders takes shape
Amidst an idealistic setting of tranquility in the southeast corner of Lambton County sits a nearly completed cabin with a special purpose.
Northern Ontario
-
Subject of last month's North Bay manhunt charged in southern Ont. bank robbery
The subject of a multi-province manhunt has been officially charged in connection with a bank robbery that occurred in Orillia in early July.
-
Overtime, sick days due to illness or disability rose for health-care workers during pandemic: StatCan
The demands of the COVID-19 pandemic led more nurses, personal support workers and others in the health-care field to work more overtime hours but also miss more days at work compared to pre-pandemic times, a recent report from Statistics Canada has found.
-
Pouring rain, waves did not stop youth regatta championships on North Bay’s Trout Lake
The rainy and stormy weather didn’t keep the boys and girls off Trout Lake in North Bay in the Eastern Ontario U12 and U14 Regatta Championships.
Windsor
-
The death of a Windsor legend, council discusses backyard fires and a new hotel opens:Top Windsor stories this week
Long weekend traffic reports, the death of a Windsor icon and the opening of a new hotel.
-
Speeders caught in Windsor have vehicles impounded
Patrol officers made two separate stops earlier this week with drivers travelling well over the speed limit.
-
Windsor law dean appointed to board recommending the next Supreme Court Justice
The dean of law at the University of Windsor will be helping to select future supreme court justices.
Calgary
-
Man shot in parking lot at Market Mall in Calgary
A man was shot in the parking lot of Market Mall in Calgary Saturday afternoon.
-
Calgary food outreach group supporting single mothers in need amid rising grocery prices
A Calgary outreach group is offering a helping hand to local single mothers in need as the cost of food hits staggering highs due to rising inflation.
-
2 shot in parking lot of Deerfoot City Mall Friday night
Two people were shot Friday night in northeast Calgary.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon to cut down 31 trees due to Dutch elm disease
The City of Saskatoon will raze a row of trees along Central Avenue after the discovery of Dutch elm disease.
-
Warman city councillor promotes language change for parking signage
First term city councillor Tracy Johnson is making an impact in her community.
-
Prince Albert to get Ronald McDonald House
Prince Albert is getting its own Ronald McDonald House to support children and families in the region.
Edmonton
-
Witnesses describe hearing gunshots moments before death of man in Edmonton park
Police are investigating after the death of a man in a central Edmonton playground on Friday.
-
'Logistical headache': Northern Alberta chief on rebuilding hundreds of homes destroyed by wildfire
The rebuilding process is slowly getting underway in Fox Lake on the Little Red River Cree Nation.
-
Camrose police issued 122 tickets at 2023 Big Valley Jamboree
The Big Valley Jamboree kept the Camrose police busier than usual over the August long weekend, according to a release the police department sent out Saturday afternoon.
Vancouver
-
Heat warnings issued for B.C.'s South Coast
Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued heat warnings for a large swath of B.C.'s South Coast, including eastern Vancouver Island, the Sunshine Coast, Howe Sound, Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.
-
1 in critical condition after semi crash in Port Coquitlam
One person was taken to hospital in critical condition and an intersection was closed to traffic after a crash involving a semi truck in Port Coquitlam Saturday morning.
-
Issue with 911 lines in northern B.C. resolved, RCMP says
Mounties serving a huge geographic area in British Columbia say 911 service has been restored Saturday afternoon, after "intermittent issues" earlier in the day.