One person seriously injured on Highway 11 in Oro-Medonte

One person was seriously injured after a pedestrian was struck on Highway 11 in Oro-Medonte on Saturday.

Police say it happened around 5 a.m. In the southbound lanes between lines two and three.

According to police, a man was struck by a truck which appeared to be hauling a trailer with a small tractor.

The pedestrian was transported to a Toronto area trauma centre while the driver of the truck was not injured but was taken to hospital as a precaution

The crash caused significant damage to the road and guardrail, and the road was closed for most of the day, however, has reopened.