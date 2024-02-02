BARRIE
Barrie

    • One person seriously injured in 'targeted assault' at Orillia home

    Police have since cleared the scene of an assault investigation on Davey Drive in Orillia,Ont., on Fri., Feb. 2, 2024. (CTV News/Steve Mansbridge) Police have since cleared the scene of an assault investigation on Davey Drive in Orillia,Ont., on Fri., Feb. 2, 2024. (CTV News/Steve Mansbridge)
    Share

    Provincial police in Orillia are investigating what they are calling a targeted incident that sent one person to the hospital.

    According to police, officers were called to a home on Davey Drive for reports of a disturbance late Thursday afternoon and found the victim inside suffering serious injuries.

    The extent of the victim's injuries was not disclosed.

    Paramedics rushed the individual, who was not identified, to the hospital. Police say the victim ended up requiring further treatment and had to be transferred to a trauma centre.

    They say there is no threat to public safety but did not specify whether anyone was in custody.

    The authorities also did not say whether a weapon was involved.

    They ask anyone with information to contact police or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous as the investigation continues.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING NHL commissioner responds to world juniors assault investigation

    NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman addressed the ongoing police investigation against five former world junior hockey players expected to face charges of sexual assault next week. The league carried out its own investigation into the allegations, but has yet to release its findings.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News