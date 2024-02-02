One person seriously injured in 'targeted assault' at Orillia home

Provincial police in Orillia are investigating what they are calling a targeted incident that sent one person to the hospital.

According to police, officers were called to a home on Davey Drive for reports of a disturbance late Thursday afternoon and found the victim inside suffering serious injuries.

The extent of the victim's injuries was not disclosed.

Paramedics rushed the individual, who was not identified, to the hospital. Police say the victim ended up requiring further treatment and had to be transferred to a trauma centre.

They say there is no threat to public safety but did not specify whether anyone was in custody.

The authorities also did not say whether a weapon was involved.

They ask anyone with information to contact police or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous as the investigation continues.