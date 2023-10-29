BARRIE
Barrie

    • One person seriously injured in single-vehicle crash

    OPP cruiser in this file photo. OPP cruiser in this file photo.

    One person is in hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Georgian Bay Township on Sunday.

    According to paramedics, the single-vehicle rollover happened on Highway 400 just after 9 p.m. south of Crooked Bay Road.

    Paramedics say the male driver was the only occupant in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

    There is no word yet on what caused the crash; an investigation is ongoing.

    1969-2023

    Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated 'Friends' star, dead at 54

    'Friends' star Matthew Perry, the Emmy-nominated actor whose sarcastic, but lovable Chandler Bing was among television's most famous and most quotable characters, has died at 54. Some of his co-stars have paid tribute on social media, posting photos, GIFS and bloopers from their favorite episodes.

