One person seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 9

One person suffered serious injuries in a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 9 in Caledon.

Police say the three-vehicle crash happened just after 8 a.m. Thursday near Mount Wolfe Road.

The collision forced the highway to be closed in both directions for several hours between Highway 50 and Tottenham Road.

Police say one person was hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

They are investigating the cause of the collision.