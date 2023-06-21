One person seriously injured in Hwy 35 crash in Kawartha Lakes

Provincial police are investigating a collision involving a pickup truck and motorcycle in Kawartha Lakes that seriously injured one person.

Emergency crews attended the crash Tuesday evening on Highway 35, and police closed the area between Ballyduff Road to Twigg Road for three hours for the investigation.

Police say one person was airlifted to a Toronto hospital in serious but not life-threatening condition.

"Motorcyclists are more vulnerable than other drivers. They are tougher to see than other vehicles, and with no occupant restraint safety equipment, they have virtually no protection in a crash," OPP noted in a release about the collision.