One person seriously injured in collision with transport truck in Barrie

One person was seriously injured in a collision involving a transport truck and a car in Barrie.

Police responded to the call on Ellis Drive and Welham Road in the city's south end just before 3 Tuesday afternoon.

Paramedics tell CTV News that one individual will be taken to a trauma centre in the Toronto area.

Police closed the area at Welham Road for the traffic unit to investigate the cause of the collision.

There is no word on any other injuries or charges at this time.