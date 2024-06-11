BARRIE
Barrie

    • One person seriously injured in collision with transport truck in Barrie

    Share

    One person was seriously injured in a collision involving a transport truck and a car in Barrie.

    Police responded to the call on Ellis Drive and Welham Road in the city's south end just before 3 Tuesday afternoon.

    Paramedics tell CTV News that one individual will be taken to a trauma centre in the Toronto area.

    Police closed the area at Welham Road for the traffic unit to investigate the cause of the collision.

    There is no word on any other injuries or charges at this time.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News