One person has been airlifted to hospital after allegedly suffering stab-related wounds in Barrie Sunday afternoon.

Officials with ORNGE Air Ambulance confirmed that one patient was transported to a Toronto-area trauma centre with stab wounds. Police have since confirmed that these injuries were serious.

Officers responded to a neighbourhood in the Browning Trail area Sunday around 4:30 p.m. as they looked for the suspect.

Detectives with Barrie Police confirmed to CTV News that the suspect was located shortly afterwards off Essa Road.

Barrie Police have said more information will be released as it comes available.