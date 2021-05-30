BARRIE, ONT. -- One person was sent to hospital following an accident in Barrie Sunday afternoon.

According to police, it happened shortly after 12:30 on Tiffin Street near Innisfil Street.

A vehicle could be seen down in a ditch off the road.

Paramedics say one person was transported to RVH with non-life-threatening injuries.

The area was closed for about one hour. The investigation is ongoing.