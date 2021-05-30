Advertisement
One person sent to hospital after vehicle accident in Barrie
Published Sunday, May 30, 2021 6:37PM EDT
BARRIE, ONT. -- One person was sent to hospital following an accident in Barrie Sunday afternoon.
According to police, it happened shortly after 12:30 on Tiffin Street near Innisfil Street.
A vehicle could be seen down in a ditch off the road.
Paramedics say one person was transported to RVH with non-life-threatening injuries.
The area was closed for about one hour. The investigation is ongoing.
