One person is said to be missing, and another is in hospital after a fire ripped through a home south of Huntsville on Saturday night.

Emergency crews responded to the blaze at around 10:30 p.m. on South Lancelot Road.

According to police, four people were inside the house at the time of the fire. Three of the four occupants were able to evacuate from the home where they were taken to hospital. One remains after suffering from smoke inhalation.

Officials say it took crews 90 minutes to get the fire under control and six hours to put out the blaze.

Both the Fire Marshals and the OPP Forensic Unit were on scene on Sunday.

Damage is estimated at $350,000

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.