One person killed in single-vehicle collision in Caledon

BARRIE, ONT. -

One person has died in a collision in the town of Caledon early Saturday morning.

According to OPP, the single-vehicle collision happened on Mississauga Road north of King Street around 3:30 a.m. Police say the driver lost control and struck a hydro pole before being ejected from the vehicle.

A 26-year-old from Shelburne was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mississauga Road was closed for several hours for the initial investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Caledon OPP at 905-584-2241.