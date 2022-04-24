One person killed in motorcycle crash in Angus
One person has died after a two-vehicle collision involving a motorcycle in Angus Sunday afternoon.
According to Simcoe County Paramedics, a car and a motorcycle collided on Mill Street between Tree Top street and Summerset Place shortly before 5 p.m.
Police say the motorcycle driver was sent to a local hospital in critical condition, where the individual later succumbed to injuries, while the driver of the other vehicle was not injured.
An investigation into the cause of the crash is underway.
