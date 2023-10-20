Barrie

    • One person injured in 'ongoing criminal investigation' in Barrie

    Police are seen outside an Anne Street North apartment complex on Fri. Oct 20, 2023 (Michael Chorney/At The Scene Photography). Police are seen outside an Anne Street North apartment complex on Fri. Oct 20, 2023 (Michael Chorney/At The Scene Photography).
    A heavy police presence was seen lining the streets of a Barrie neighbourhood Friday evening.

    Multiple police cruisers could be seen on Anne Street. Officers appeared to be focussed on an apartment complex in that area.

    According to police one person has been injured in what a spokesperson has called an ongoing criminal investigation.

    No other information has been released.

    This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

