BARRIE
Barrie

    • One person injured in collision on Sideroad 5 in Bradford

    Ornge air ambulance file image (Photo Cred: Colin Williamson) Ornge air ambulance file image (Photo Cred: Colin Williamson)
    Share

    Police closed a section of Sideroad 5 in Bradford West Gwillimbury on Tuesday morning for a collision that sent one person to the hospital.

    Police say two vehicles were involved in the crash, with one coming to rest on its side.

    Air ambulance ORNGE was called to transport one patient to Sunnybrook Hospital with what was later determined to be non-life-threatening injuries.

    Two others were taken to Alliston Memorial Hospital with unknown injuries.

    Sideroad 5 between Lines 10 and 11 were closed, along with Line 11 west of Highway 27 for the investigation.

    The area has since reopened.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Michigan school shooter's mother convicted of manslaughter

    A Michigan jury on Tuesday convicted the mother of a teenager who fatally shot four classmates at a high school near Detroit of manslaughter after prosecutors argued she bore responsibility because she and her husband gave their son a gun and ignored warning signs of violence.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News