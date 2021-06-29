BARRIE, ONT. -- One person has been taken to the hospital after police say the driver lost control of the vehicle and slammed into an OPP cruiser that was stopped on Highway 400 Tuesday evening in Barrie.

According to police, the collision happened in the northbound lanes approaching the Mapleview Drive off-ramp.

The OPP says the officer was outside of the cruiser helping another motorist when the collision happened.

The officer was not hurt.

Police had closed the northbound lanes of the highway at Simcoe Road 21 (Innisfil Beach Road), including the on-ramp, for the investigation but have since been opened.