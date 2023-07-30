One person injured after motorcycle crash in Oro-Medonte

One person is hospitalized after a motorcycle crash in Oro-Medonte, Sunday evening.

According to emergency responders, the crash happened just before 8 p.m. when a vehicle collided with a motorcycle on Horseshoe Valley Road, just east of Highway 400.

Paramedics say one person was airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre with serious injuries.

A portion of Horseshoe Valley Road was closed following the crash as police investigated; however it has since reopened.