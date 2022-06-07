One person in serious condition with gunshot wound in Barrie

One man is in the hospital after a shooting in the south end of Barrie Tuesday evening.

Police say the man was taken to a local hospital in serious condition with a gunshot wound.

Barrie police say the shooting happened in the Mapleview Drive East area, on Country Lane where yellow police tape surrounds a home along with several police vehicles.

Details are limited as it is an active police investigation.

