BARRIE -- One person has suffered life-threatening injuries after a domestic incident in Bolton.

Officers were called to the incident on Hesp Drive around 5:18 p.m. on Monday, where police say an 86-year-old was suffering "with very serious injuries," and was later transported to a hospital.

After an investigation, police arrested and charged an 86-year-old man with aggravated assault.

He has been held for a bail hearing, and is expected to appear in an Orangeville court at a later date.

The situation is still under investigation. Any with information is asked to call the police.