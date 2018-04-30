

CTV Barrie





One person is in hospital, and four others are in custody after a stabbing in Caledon.

The OPP say a man was found stabbed along a stretch of Airport Road on Monday afternoon. The victim was taken to hospital with unknown injuries.

Police say an edged weapon was used. Four males are in police custody in connection with the stabbing.

Airport Road is going to be closed for several hours between Old Church Road and Olde Base Line Road for the investigation.