One person in hospital after head-on crash in Barrie

Fire fighters battle blaze after two-vehicle crash on Sun.April 9, 2023 (Courtesy: Michael Chorney/At the Scene Photography) Fire fighters battle blaze after two-vehicle crash on Sun.April 9, 2023 (Courtesy: Michael Chorney/At the Scene Photography)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Attacks in Ukraine continue amid Easter pleas for peace

Weekend shelling by Russian forces killed at least seven civilians, Ukrainian officials reported Sunday as Pope Francis and Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby used their traditional Easter messages to highlight the war in Ukraine and other conflicts around the world.

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver