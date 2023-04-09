One person in hospital after head-on crash in Barrie

One person is in hospital after a head-on crash in Barrie Sunday evening.

According to paramedics, the two-vehicle crash happened on Cundles Road just east of Sunnidale just before 9 p.m., with one vehicle engulfing in flames.

Paramedics say one person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The area was closed off as police conducted an investigation.

Barrie police have not yet released any information regarding charges related to the crash.