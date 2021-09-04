Advertisement
One person in hospital after crash in Huntsville
Published Saturday, September 4, 2021 11:58PM EDT
One person taken to hospital after crash in Huntsville ( Huntsville lake of Bays fire department)
BARRIE, ONT. -- One person is in hospital following a crash in Huntsville on Saturday night.
According to fire crews, the two-vehicle crash happened just before 10 p.m. at Brunel Rd.
Emergency responders have not provided information on the severity of injuries.
OPP officers have temporarily closed off Brunel road as firefighters clean up a fluid leak due to the crash.
