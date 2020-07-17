BARRIE, ONT. -- A 44-year-old man is in a Toronto trauma centre after reports of a shooting in Bradford on Friday afternoon.

South Simcoe Police say the incident happened on the 4th Line around 3 p.m.

There are little to no details regarding the alleged shooting.

Police say no arrests have been made, and they did not indicate if they are looking for suspects.

The victim is said to be in serious, but stable condition.

Police are asking for anyone with information to contact them as they continue to investigate.