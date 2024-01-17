BARRIE
Barrie

    • One person in custody after officers surround vehicle in Barrie neighbourhood

    Police cruisers surround a vehicle on Broadmoor Avenue in Barrie, Ont., on Wed., Jan. 17, 2023. (Supplied) Police cruisers surround a vehicle on Broadmoor Avenue in Barrie, Ont., on Wed., Jan. 17, 2023. (Supplied)
    One person is in custody in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation after police surrounded a vehicle in a south-end Barrie neighbourhood on Wednesday.

    Police blocked access to Broadmoor Avenue near Little Avenue and Bayview Drive around 12:30 p.m. as officers pinned a red vehicle in the residential area.

    Police have yet to release details on the situation but confirmed there are no concerns for public safety, adding this was an isolated incident.

    The road has since reopened.

