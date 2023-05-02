One person in custody after fleeing from crash on Highway 400

One person is in police custody following a collision near Highway 400 near McKay Road in Barrie Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, the K9 unit was called in to track the individual, who allegedly left the scene after the crash and was found in an industrial area on Doral Drive, east of the 400.

One lane of the highway south of Mapleview Drive was briefly closed to traffic for the investigation that involved Barrie, South Simcoe, and provincial police officers.

They are calling the situation a domestic-related incident.

Police say one person was taken to the hospital.

No other details were provided.