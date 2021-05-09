BARRIE, ONT. -- One man is in custody following a shooting incident in Bracebridge Saturday night.

According to OPP, officers responded to a call of a gun being fired at a residence near Balls Drive in Bracebridge around 8 p.m. Saturday.

The caller said that he had been at the home and was shot at.

Police say that the person managed to get away from the scene, with no injuries reported.

The suspect was located a short time later. A 40-year-old Bracebridge man faces numerous charges, including pointing a firearm, careless use of a firearm and unauthorized possession.

The man has been held for bail and is scheduled to appear in court on May 10.