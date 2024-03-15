BARRIE
Barrie

    • One person hospitalized after crash in Georgina

    A vehicle sustained significant damage after a collision on Highway 48 in Georgina, Ont., on Fri., March 15, 2024. (Source: OPP) A vehicle sustained significant damage after a collision on Highway 48 in Georgina, Ont., on Fri., March 15, 2024. (Source: OPP)
    Share

    One man was taken to the hospital after a collision totalled a vehicle in Georgina Friday morning.

    Provincial police say the single-vehicle crash happened in the southbound lanes along Highway 48 south of High Street.

    Police closed the highway in both directions for a few hours for the investigation.

    The area has since reopened.

    The cause of the collision is under investigation.

    The man's injuries have not been disclosed.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News