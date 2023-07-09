One person hospitalized after collision in New Tecumseth

One person has been hospitalized in a crash described as 'serious' by emergency responders.

According to the New Tecumseth fire chief, a motorcycle and passenger vehicle collided on Hwy. 89 at the 6th Line and 10th Side Road intersection around 12:30 p.m.

Vehicles have been removed and the highway is now fully reopened.

Thanks for your patience. — NEW TECUMSETH FIRE RESCUE (@NewTecFireChief) July 9, 2023

One person was transported to Stevenson Memorial Hospital, although the extent of their injuries isn't known.

The intersection was closed for several hours but has since reopened.