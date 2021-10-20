One person hospitalized after a crash involving transport truck

Barrie, ONT. -

One person is in hospital after a vehicle crashed into a transport truck in Innisfil on Tuesday night.

The crash happened just after 7 p.m. in the area of Highway 89 and 5th Sideroad.

Fire officials say the sole occupant in the car was taken to a nearby hospital with unknown injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation and all roads in the area have reopened.