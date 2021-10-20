One person hospitalized after a crash involving transport truck
One person is in hospital after a vehicle crashed into a transport truck in Innisfil on Tuesday night.
The crash happened just after 7 p.m. in the area of Highway 89 and 5th Sideroad.
Fire officials say the sole occupant in the car was taken to a nearby hospital with unknown injuries.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation and all roads in the area have reopened.
Barrie Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Facebook is planning to change its name, report says
Facebook is planning to rebrand itself with a new name focused on the metaverse, the Verge reported on Tuesday, as the tech giant comes under fire from regulators around the world over its business practices.
COVID-19 restrictions: Changes to capacity limits coming for many B.C. venues
Capacity limits for B.C. event venues will soon be lifted when the province moves to the next phase of its vaccine-card program, the province's top doctor announced Tuesday.
Sask. COVID-19 response draws criticism after province asks U.S. states for help before federal government
A Saskatchewan physician and public policy advisor, as well as the NDP Opposition, are criticizing the province’s decision to ask U.S. states for COVID-19 assistance before asking the Canadian government.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford refuses to apologize for comments about immigration
Ontario Premier Doug Ford refused to apologize for comments he made about immigrants coming to the province 'to collect the dole,' instead saying that he is 'pro immigration.'
U.S. surgeons successfully test pig kidney transplant in human patient
For the first time, a pig kidney has been transplanted into a human without triggering immediate rejection by the recipient's immune system, a potentially major advance that could eventually help alleviate a dire shortage of human organs for transplant.
Fossil fuel production plans would far overshoot mitigating climate goals: study
The world needs to cut by more than half its production of coal, oil and gas in the coming decade to maintain a chance of keeping global warming from reaching dangerous levels, according to a UN-backed study released Wednesday.
Roadside bombs hit military bus in Syrian capital, kill 14
Two bombs attached to a bus carrying Syrian troops exploded in Damascus during the morning rush hour Wednesday, killing 14 people and wounding others, a military official said.
Jan. 6 panel votes to hold Steve Bannon in contempt
A U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection voted unanimously to hold former White House aide Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress after the longtime ally of former President Donald Trump defied a subpoena for documents and testimony.
Atlantic
-
N.B. reports three COVID-19 related deaths, 50 new cases Tuesday
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting three COVID-19 related deaths, along with 50 new cases and 122 recoveries on Tuesday, as the total number of active cases in the province drops to 774.
-
Nova Scotia reports 12 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, 'small outbreak' at Kentville hospital
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting 12 new cases of COVID-19 and 33 recoveries on Tuesday, as the number of active cases in the province drops to 187.
-
Cumberland County grieves after seven-year-old boy dies after being trapped under log
A seven-year-old boy has died while out on a walk with his mother on a logging road in Nova Scotia's Cumberland County.
Montreal
-
Woman, 24, dies after stabbing in Plateau; 36-year-old man in custody
A 24-year-old woman died in hospital after being stabbed by a man on the street in Montreal's Plateau neighbourhood on Tuesday afternoon, police said.
-
In inaugural speech Legault forecasts big changes, especially decentralizing health management
After three years in power, Quebec Premier François Legault said Tuesday he wants to give his government a second wind with a new parliamentary session bringing new policy, especially in terms of the province's health network, which he said is much too centralized.
-
Montreal boy, 16, fatally stabbed outside his school; police seek three teen suspects
Montreal police are looking for multiple suspects after a teenager was fatally stabbed near his school in Cote-des-Neiges Monday afternoon, staggering inside to seek help.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | COVID-19 in Ottawa: Fast Facts for Oct. 20, 2021
The latest on COVID-19 in Ottawa for Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021.
-
Protesters face off with anti-trans activist outside Ottawa school
Counter-protesters gathered to take a stand against an anti-trans activist outside a west end school.
-
Veteran cyclist breaks both wrists after hitting a pothole near an LRT construction site
A veteran cyclist was badly injured at an LRT construction site on Holly Acres Road after hitting a pothole.
Toronto
-
'Praying for a miracle': Family members anxiously waiting for safe return of missing Whitby mother and daughter
Family members of two missing Whitby women are anxiously waiting and praying their loved ones will be found safe and sound after Durham Regional Police said the pair disappeared under suspicious circumstances Thursday.
-
Hundreds of thousands of Ontario homeowners could be eligible for a free smart thermostat
It's going to cost Ontarians more to heat their homes if they use natural gas this year, as prices are expected to rise by about 15 per cent.
-
Toronto mansion featured in 'Schitt's Creek' hits the market for millions more than previously listed
The property boasts 12 bedrooms and 16 bathrooms on just over half an acre of land in Toronto's St. Andrew Windfields community.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Region reports two COVID-19 deaths, eight new cases
Health officials in Waterloo Region logged two more COVID-19-related deaths and eight cases on Tuesday.
-
'She said yes': Paris, Ont. man pops the question 10,000 feet in the air
A couple from Paris, Ont. took the flight of a lifetime on Tuesday, taking off as boyfriend and girlfriend but landing as engaged to be married.
-
Waterloo Region power plants say no job cuts in planned merger
The planned merger of Waterloo North and Kitchener-Wilmot Hydro will not involve job cuts, according to the two head of the companies.
Windsor
-
Unattended cooking blamed for fire on Dougall Avenue
Windsor fire officials say unattended cooking caused a fire on Dougall Avenue.
-
Local businesses feel the pinch as gas prices near $1.50/L
As gas prices continue surging to near record highs, local businesses who rely heavily on delivery services are feeling the pinch.
-
Windsor tops Ontario online selling list
Eighty-one per cent of local businesses are selling online, according to a new report.
London
-
How the COVID-19 pandemic is reshaping plans to build a new city hall
Council is reconsidering city hall’s long-term need for office space after the pandemic accelerated work-from-home opportunities for civic employees.
-
Van Holst's 'creed of convenience' target of mayor’s complaint to integrity commissioner
London, Ont. Mayor Ed Holder has followed through on his statement that he would be filing a complaint with the integrity commissioner against a fellow member of council.
-
Study to examine if imaging the morally injured brain could bring about better treatments
For more than 18 months our healthcare workers have been on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic with many experiencing mental health issues as a result.
Northern Ontario
-
Popular Halloween costumes for 2021
With Halloween less than two weeks away, Halloween stores in Sudbury are seeing some new trends customers are trying out this year.
-
North Bay police, local agencies partner to create new mental health initiative to help youth
Nipissing University is spearheading a one-year research project to create a youth mental health program aimed at increasing how quickly officials respond to children and youth in crisis in the city.
-
New report suggests grocery stores in midst of transformation
Grocery stores across Canada are in the midst of a 'great transformation.' That's according to a new report from Deloitte Canada that looked at the consumer habits of the food buying public and determined shoppers want options.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg city councillor latest to apologize for not wearing a mask in gala dinner photo
A city councillor is the latest attendee of an event at the Winnipeg Art Gallery on Saturday to apologize for appearing in a photo while not wearing a mask.
-
Winnipeg teacher placed on leave after racial slur used in classroom
The Franco-Manitoban School Division says a Winnipeg teacher has been placed on leave after a social media post that appears to show the educator using a racial slur for Black people in the classroom.
-
BREAKING
Calgary
-
Kenney calls on Chu to resign from Calgary council if allegations proven true
Should allegations of sexual impropriety with a minor levelled against Ward 4 Coun. Sean Chu be proven correct then he should do the "honourable thing" and resign, Premier Jason Kenney said Tuesday.
-
Outgoing Calgary mayor meets with incoming mayor as new city council takes shape
She's walked the halls of Calgary City Hall many times in her four years as a councillor, but Jyoti Gondek is no longer just a guest in the mayor's office.
-
Tough night for conservatives in municipal elections
Despite strong backing from Calgary's conservative establishment, Monday night's municipal election results were tough for many candidates.
Edmonton
-
Alberta reports 531 new COVID-19 cases, will implement new rules in continuing care facilities
Premier Jason Kenney announced new rules will be put in place to protect residents and staff at continuing care facilities on Oct. 25.
-
Albertans still evenly divided on changing clocks, partial vote results show
Alberta’s referendum on adopting daylight saving time year-round was expected to come down to the wire, as only some of the results were released by Tuesday.
-
Draisaitl puts up four points as Oilers outlast Ducks for 6-5 win
Leon Draisaitl had two goals and a pair of assists as the Edmonton Oilers remained perfect out of the gate with a 6-5 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday.
Vancouver
-
COVID-19 restrictions: Changes to capacity limits coming for many B.C. venues
Capacity limits for B.C. event venues will soon be lifted when the province moves to the next phase of its vaccine-card program, the province's top doctor announced Tuesday.
-
B.C. seeks court injuction to close Fraser Valley restaurant defying vaccine passport law
The B.C. government is taking legal action against a Fraser Valley restaurant that openly defied vaccine card rules.
-
'I hadn't ever been dead before': CTV’s Mike McCardell and his cardiologist reflect on close call
The story of Mike McCardell's recovery has plenty of heart, just like the man himself. It also contains a simple lesson for the rest of us.