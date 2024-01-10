One person has died in collision with train in Muskoka

One person has died in a collision with a train in Gravenhurst.

CTV News has learned a pickup truck was struck at Jones Road and Winhara Road early Wednesday afternoon.

"At approximately 12:30 p.m. today, it was reported that there was an incident involving a CN train and a vehicle at a crossing in Gravenhurst," confirmed a public affairs manager for Canadian National Railway.

David Richardson says he witnessed the pickup truck collide with the oncoming train after it turned on Jones Road.

"I don't know if he saw the train or was trying to race the train, but he made the righthand turn, and the train hit him square on the passenger side. The vehicle was thrown about 200 feet away from the train. I called 911," he told CTV News.

Officials say no other vehicles were involved.

Police identified the driver as a 55-year-old Bracebridge resident.