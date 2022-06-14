One person found dead in Gravenhurst home after gunshots were reported

The sound of gunshots lit up the phones at Bracebridge OPP Tuesday evening.

Police responded to a complex on Lofty Pines Drive in the Town of Gravenhurst, and officers asked residents to clear the area and remain indoors.

Once the OPP's Tactics and Response Unit and Emergency Response Team arrived to assist at the scene, the suspect had barricaded himself inside the residence.

"We had no interaction with the subject," said Insp. Jason Nickle, the Bracebridge detachment commander.

Nickle said police secured the area while officers tried to determine what had happened within the house.

Before making contact with the suspect, police say they spoke with another adult inside the home who confirmed the man's death.

"There are no charges pending," added Nickle.

Police say one woman who was an acquaintance of the suspect was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. It's unclear how she was injured.

Lofty Pines Drive between Muskoka Road North and Walton Street was closed for several hours for the police investigation.

Authorities ask anyone with information to contact Bracebridge OPP or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.