One person escapes house fire in Innisfil
Firefighters battled a Thursday afternoon fire in Innisfil that caused extensive damage to the Innisfil Beach Road home.
"Crews were on scene within minutes and deemed it a fully involved structure fire at the rear of the property - the rear of the building," said Innisfil Fire Deputy Fire Chief Brent Black.
Officials say one person managed to escape, and no injuries were reported.
Innisfil Fire estimates the damage to the house's interior to be immense.
The deputy fire chief called the home "uninhabitable."
The cause of the blaze is unknown at this time.
An investigation is underway.
