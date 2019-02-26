

CTV Barrie





One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Highway 35 early Tuesday morning.

Officers from the City of Kawartha Lake Provincial Police responded to the crash south of Lindsay before 4:30 a.m.

According to police, the driver, 60-year-old Randy Vivian was the lone occupant in the vehicle.

Police closed Highway 35 between River Road and Tower Road for the investigation; it has since been reopened.