One person dies in crash north of Peterborough
OPP cruiser undated. (The Canadian Press)
CTV Barrie
Published Sunday, March 17, 2019 6:59PM EDT
One person is dead after a collision in Peterborough County on Sunday morning.
Police say it happened at approximately 10:30 a.m. on County Road 36 near Gypsy Point Road east of Bobcaygeon.
According to police, the driver left the road and struck a hydro pole. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.