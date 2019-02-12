

CTV Barrie





York Regional Police is appealing for witnesses after a fatal crash in Markham.

Police say a car collided into a cement pillar just after 5:30 p.m. on the 9th Line, just north of Steeles Avenue on Monday.

Officers say the car caught fire after crashing into the pillar.

The driver was tragically pronounced dead at the scene.

No identity has been released.

Police are asking anyone with information or dashcam video to contact them.