A dump truck driver has died in a collision in Essa Township on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the dump truck collided with a full-sized pickup truck on County Road 21 between the 8th and 10th lines around 3 p.m.

(OPP/Twitter)

Police tell CTV News the pickup truck driver was uninjured.

(Steve Mansbridge/CTV News)

Investigators expect the area to be closed for several hours.

The OPP is asking for witnesses to contact them.