Provincial police say one person is dead and two others are fighting for their lives in hospital after a head-on collision in Mono early Thursday morning.

OPP say they were called to the scene of the crash at about 5:45 a.m.

They say that an early investigation suggests two Ford F150 pickup trucks collided head on.

According to the OPP, one of the drivers was pronounced dead in hospital.

His passenger and the driver of the other pickup truck were both airlifted to a Toronto area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A portion of Highway 10 was closed for several hours for the investigation.

With files from The Canadian Press



