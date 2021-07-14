WINDERMERE, ONT. -- What should have been another day on the water has turned tragic in Muskoka on Lake Rosseau near Windermere, Ontario.

Rescue crews were called out this evening where two boats collided, Bracebridge OPP confirms.

According to Muskoka Paramedics, one person has died, one person is missing and two others were taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.

First responders are now saying they are on a recovery mission to find the missing person from the crash.

At this time, police are not certain as to what led to the crash, stating their investigation is active and ongoing.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.