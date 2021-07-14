Advertisement
One person dead, one missing and two in hospital after two boats crash on Rosseau lake
Published Wednesday, July 14, 2021 9:33PM EDT Last Updated Wednesday, July 14, 2021 10:41PM EDT
Rescue crews on scene of a two boat collision on Rosseau Lake (Kraig Krause/CTV News)
WINDERMERE, ONT. -- What should have been another day on the water has turned tragic in Muskoka on Lake Rosseau near Windermere, Ontario.
Rescue crews were called out this evening where two boats collided, Bracebridge OPP confirms.
According to Muskoka Paramedics, one person has died, one person is missing and two others were taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.
First responders are now saying they are on a recovery mission to find the missing person from the crash.
At this time, police are not certain as to what led to the crash, stating their investigation is active and ongoing.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.