WINDERMERE, ONT. -- Bracebridge OPP say, six people are believed to have been involved in a two vessel boating crash on Lake Rosseau near Windermere Marina on Wednesday July 14th, 2021.

According to OPP, one person has died, one is missing and four were rescued from the water and rushed to hospital with serious injuries, one of whom has been airlifted to a Toronto area hospital.

Officers, along with Muskoka EMS, Muskoka Lakes Fire Department, the OPP Marine Unit, the OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit (USRU) and the OPP Aviation Unit responded to the crash at 7:40 p.m.

OPP say Witnesses described seeing several people in the water after the collision.

First responders are now saying they are on a recovery mission to find the missing person from the crash.

At this time, police are not certain as to what led to the crash, stating their investigation is active and ongoing.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.