BARRIE, ONT. -- One person has died following a collision near Dundalk in the early hours of Monday morning.

According to Grey-Bruce OPP, a sedan collided with a pedestrian on Grey Road 9 near Ida Street, just west of Dundalk, around 12:45 a.m. Monday.

Police say that the pedestrian was lying on the roadway when the sedan was travelling westbound. OPP confirm that the pedestrian died on the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing. After initially being closed, Grey Road 9 is reopened.