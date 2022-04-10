One person dead following two-vehicle collision in Wasaga Beach
One person has died following a two-vehicle collision in Wasaga Beach late Saturday night.
Provincial police say it happened shortly before midnight on Mosley Street, between 28th Street and 30th Street.
The drivers of both vehicles were transported to Collingwood General & Marine hospital, where one was pronounced dead. Their name is not being released pending next of kin notification.
The roadway was closed for several hours while police conducted an investigation. During that time, a vehicle drove through the barricades, leading officers to conduct a drinking and driving investigation.
A 25-year-old man from Wasaga Beach is facing numerous impairment charges as a result. His licence was suspended for 90 days, with his vehicle impounded for the next week.
OPP are asking anyone who may have witnessed the two-vehicle crash to contact them immediately.
