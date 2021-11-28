One person dead following house fire in Meaford Saturday

One person has died following a late-night fire in Meaford Saturday.

According to OPP, emergency crews responded to calls of a fire at a home located on 10th concession at around 10:50 p.m. Saturday.

Officials say one person was removed from the residence and pronounced dead. The person's identity is being withheld until next of kin is notified.

As of Sunday morning, crews remained on the scene.

The investigation is continuing.