One person dead, five others in hospital after crash near Cookstown, Ont.

One person is dead, and five others are in hospital after a two vehicle crash on highway 89 near Cookstown Saturday morning.

According to OPP the crash happened around 10 a.m. in the area of Highway 89, west of Veteran's Drive.

Police say a 70-year-old woman from Alliston, a passenger of one of the vehicles, died at the scene. The driver of that vehicle and a child were transported to a Toronto area hospital, both with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the second vehicle, along with two children, were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to OPP, a stretch of highway 89 near 5th sideroad has reopened after being closed for several hours.