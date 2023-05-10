One person dead after Wasaga Beach house fire

One person has died after a fire at a home in Wasaga Beach on Wednesday.

According to Huronia West OPP, fire crews were called to the single-family home on Laidlaw Street after receiving reports of a structure fire just after 5 p.m.

Upon entering the home, fire crews, with assistance from OPP, discovered one person within the residence deceased.

Police say a post-mortem has been scheduled to determine the cause of death.

OPP has confirmed the fire was contained and extinguished quickly by fire crews.

The investigation is ongoing.