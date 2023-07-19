One person dead after vehicle ends up in Georgian Bay

One person has died after a vehicle was submerged in the water of Georgian Bay Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency responders were called to a marina in Honey Harbour in Georgian Bay Township around 3:30 p.m. after a vehicle drove into the water.

Local bystanders and a police officer quickly sprang into action to get the only person in the car outside. Lifesaving measures were then performed.

A 79-year-old Hamilton resident was transported to hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Provincial police are leading the investigation to determine the cause.