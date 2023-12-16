One person dead after vehicle crashes into Lake Simcoe

Provincial police are investigating a crash that killed one person after a vehicle crashed into Lake Simcoe.

Emergency services responded to the crash at around 11:45 p.m. Friday on Line 7 South in Oro-Medonte, where they found a vehicle had entered the lake.

Police say a Mississauga man was rescued from the vehicle with help from the public. He was eventually taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police arrived on the scene shortly after and removed the second occupant, a Smith Falls man, who was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The surrounding area was searched for more occupants, but police did not locate anymore.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.