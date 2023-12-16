BARRIE
Barrie

    • One person dead after vehicle crashes into Lake Simcoe

    An Ontario Provincial Police vehicle is pictured. (Source: OPP) An Ontario Provincial Police vehicle is pictured. (Source: OPP)

    Provincial police are investigating a crash that killed one person after a vehicle crashed into Lake Simcoe.

    Emergency services responded to the crash at around 11:45 p.m. Friday on Line 7 South in Oro-Medonte, where they found a vehicle had entered the lake.

    Police say a Mississauga man was rescued from the vehicle with help from the public. He was eventually taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    Police arrived on the scene shortly after and removed the second occupant, a Smith Falls man, who was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

    The surrounding area was searched for more occupants, but police did not locate anymore.

    An investigation into the crash is ongoing.  

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Should I buy a new or used vehicle right now or wait?

    As prices for both new and used vehicles appear to be stabilizing after a surge in prices after the pandemic, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew offers advice on what to consider if you're deciding whether to buy a vehicle now.

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News