BARRIE -- One person is dead after a three-vehicle crash that included a motorcycle in Bradford on Saturday.

Emergency crews responded to Yonge Street north of 9th Line just after 5:30 p.m.

According to South Simcoe Police, the driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver from another vehicle was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police say Yonge Street northbound at 9th Line and southbound at 10th Line will be closed for several hours.

The Traffic Unit has been called for collision reconstruction.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the South Simcoe Police.