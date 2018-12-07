

CTV Barrie





One person was taken to hospital with critical injuries following a serious crash in Severn Township on Thursday evening.

According to police, a pickup truck towing a trailer struck another vehicle just after 8 p.m. in the intersection of Division Road and Uhthoff Line.

Police say the truck driver was unconscious and being helped by witnesses when officers arrived.

The driver of the truck was taken to a Toronto area.

The driver of the other vehicle and two passengers were taken to hospital as a precaution.

The intersection remained closed for more than 8 hours while police investigated the crash.

Police are reminding motorists to take extra precautions when road conditions are less than ideal.