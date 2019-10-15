One person has been critically injured and two others were sent to hospital after an ATV crash in Amaranth Township Monday afternoon.

Police say the crash happened around 4:00 p.m. at a residence on the Mono-Amaranth Townline.

The OPP say the driver of the ATV was airlifted to a trauma centre in Toronto, while the two other occupants were sent to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Collision investigators with the OPP were on scene of the crash for hours looking into what caused the crash.

No other information has been provided by police, and we will update this story as details become available.