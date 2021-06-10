BARRIE, ONT. -- One person has died following an apparent skydiving accident in Innisfil, Ont., Thursday afternoon.

Shortly before 1 p.m., the skydiver was reported missing by Skydive Toronto, and the search began in nearby farmer's fields.

Innisfil Fire Deputy Chief Brent Black told CTV Barrie the victim was found a short time later in a field at the 4th Line and 10 Sideroad.

There are currently no details on what caused the incident.

Police have not provided any details about the victim's identity.

South Simcoe Police are investigating.

This is a developing story. More to come.